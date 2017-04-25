Kendrick Lamar inhabits 14 positions on the Billboard Hot 100 chart (dated May 6), all from his new Billboard 200 chart-topping album DAMN.

As previously reported, the set’s “Humble.” hops 3-1 on the Hot 100 in its third frame, earning Lamar his second No. 1, and first as a lead act (following a one-week stint at the top of the chart in June 2015 as featured on Taylor Swift’s “Bad Blood”). Meanwhile, the other 13 tracks from the new album also all enter the list.

In all, the 14 songs from DAMN. on the latest Hot 100 (which blends streaming, airplay and sales data) garnered 388.5 million U.S. streams in the tracking week ending April 20, according to Nielsen Music. “Humble” collected the most: 67.4 million (up 56 percent). The increase sparks the single biggest streaming week for a song since Baauer’s “Harlem Shake” peaked with 103 million on the March 2, 2013-dated chart, greatly assisted by user-generated video uploads of the viral hit.

“DNA.” leads Lamar’s Hot 100 debuts, at No. 4, earning him his fifth top 10 (and second as a lead act). Aided by its video, released April 18 and co-starring Don Cheadle, the track totaled 51 million domestic weekly streams in the tracking week.

Of the songs from DAMN. with no official music videos, “Loyalty,” featuring Rihanna, was the most-streamed during the week, amassing 32.2 million U.S. clicks.

Here are Kendrick Lamar’s 14 titles on the Billboard Hot 100 dated May 6:

Position, title, weekly U.S. streams

No. 1 (up from No. 3) “Humble.” (67.4 million)

No. 4 (debut), “DNA.” (51 million)

No. 14 (debut), “Loyalty.,” featuring Rihanna (32.2 million)

No. 16 (debut), “Element.” (31.3 million)

No. 18 (debut), “Love.,” featuring Zacari (29.3 million)

No. 32 (debut), “Yah.” (24.5 million)

No. 33 (debut), “XXX.” (23.3 million)

No. 35 (debut), “Feel.” (22.5 million)

No. 37 (debut),” Pride.” (21.8 million)

No. 42 (debut), “Lust.” (20.2 million)

No. 50 (debut), “Fear.” (17.6 million)

No. 54 (debut), “Blood.” (17.3 million)

No. 58 (debut), “God.” (16 million)

No. 63 (debut), “Duckworth.” (14.1 million)

Also impressively, Lamar becomes only the fifth act to chart as many as 14 concurrent titles on the Hot 100. The Beatles first did so in 1964, posting 14 songs at one time in the midst of early Beatlemania. It was 51 years before another artist achieved the feat (which has become somewhat more common as streaming increases, benefiting albums by certain star acts). Along with The Beatles, Lamar joins Drake (a record 24 simultaneously-charted songs), The Weeknd (18) and Justin Bieber (14); all four latter acts ran up their high totals accompanying hit album debuts.

