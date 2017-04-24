Kendrick Lamar has returned and is taking no prisoners. The kid from Compton released his third studio album DAMN. and in support of the record, Mr. Duckworth is hitting the road with Travis Scott and Dram for the DAMN. tour.

K.Dot took to Twitter Monday morning (April 24) and announced the 17-city trek kicking off July 12 in Phoenix, AZ and making stops in the usual markets Atlanta, Washington. D.C., Philadelphia, Brooklyn on July 20th and concluding in L.A. August 8.

Ever since the release of “The Heart IV”, Kenny has been the talk of the Internet with fans and critics alike lustful to hear what new material he would present. While the verdict is still out on where DAMN. ranks up against the rest of his catalog, the first-week numbers are in. Kenny’s third studio LP lands at the top of the Billboard Hot 200, and boasts the biggest debut of 2017 with 603,000 equivalent album units earned in the week ending April 20.

To show gratitude to his fans, K.Dot signed copies of his records at his hometown Best Buy in Compton. While speaking with a local news, Kendrick said it was important for him to come back to his hometown and show face and also provide whatever motivation he could.

“If I see my favorite artist or someone that I admire, it would give me so much motivation being a 9-year-old or 10-year-old or 20-year-old kid,” Lamar said to Eyewitness News. “I just know what type of fire it would put inside their heart, to continue doing whatever they’re doing. Whether it’s furthering their education or playing sports.”