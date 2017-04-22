Kendrick Lamar’s mother keeps him humble. The Compton rapper tweeted an emoji-filled text message from his proud mom, Paula Oliver, raving about his new album, DAMN, Saturday (April 22).

“OMG. This cd is bombbbbb! You should of put me and your daddy on this one too,” she joked. “This is your best one to me, no bullsh*t. Your daddy says you look stressed on the cover lol I said n*gga that’s the point, we always stressing him out. Since a lil’ boy you been [an] over thinker…But what you say, ‘a n*gga make it look sexy?’ Boy you can make a dog laugh.”

Even though she didn’t get a chance to watch him headline Coachella last weekend, Kung Fu Kenny’s mom heard good things about the show. “They say you [were] floating in air?,” she wrote. “You fans are some die hards. I love them.”

Peep the exchange between mother and son below.

