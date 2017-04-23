Kendrick Lamar’s latest musical offering has been the talk of the town ever since the Compton native released “The Heart IV” and if tradition persists, we’ll be discussing K.Dot for quite sometime. But what’s been on everyone’s mind is where will Kung-Fun Kenny’s third record DAMN. land on the charts, according to Billboard where it always lands, at No. 1.

Box-braid Kenny sold 603,000 equivalent album units in the week ending April 20, making DAMN. the biggest album debut of 2017. The last record to boast those number and hold that coveted position was More Life which sold 505,000 units the week ending of March 23.

DAMN. marks Mr. Duckworth’s third No. 1 LP following 2016’s Untitled Unmastered and 2015’s To Pimp a Butterfly. Initially, it was projected DAMN, which boasts tracks such as ‘DNA” “DUCKWORTH” and “HUMBLE” would sell anywhere between 530,000 and 550,000 units still topping Drake, but the continued popularity of the album increased the actual sales.

So, let’s all be honest, did anyone really think Kendrick was going to be No. 2? Exactly.