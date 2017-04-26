Kevin Gates Sentenced To 30 Months In Jail

Rapper Kevin Gates will be spending the next 30 months behind bars in Illinois for a gun charge.

Gates plead guilty to felony gun possession Wednesday (Apr. 26). TMZ reports that the arrest warrant was initially sent out due to the Islah rapper skipping out on a court appearance.

According to the MC’s lawyer Herschel Rush, Gates’ charges carried “a maximum of 10 years in prison so ‘[we] are very pleased with the result of 30 months.'”

Just last week, Gates was denied bail for the case, and was originally put behind bars after kicking a female fan in the face during a 2015 show. Near the end of his 180-day stint, he was arrested for the “outstanding warrant” stemming from the weapons case.