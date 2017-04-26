It’s hard to imagine that Khalid’s vocals could get any better than what fans heard on his recent album, American Teen. But the singer-songwriter proved we haven’t even seen the half of his gift on Vevo’s “Stripped” series. As part of the video service’s LIFT program, Khalid performed two acoustic renditions of singles off his album.

READ: Vevo’s LIFT Initiative Plans To Highlight Khalid’s Artistry

In the first video, the El Paso songbird sung “Coaster,” a somber ballad. As a single spotlight shined down on him, Khalid sang about a past love that he reluctantly decides to move on from. “As time passes I’m feeling high You’re not the one I’m thinking of tonight / I may not be over you, but I’ll try inside / I’m feeling better now, finally feeling special now, oh,” he passionately sings in a raspy tone. His second performance was of “Angels,” a divine ballad that stresses his vocal range. In the 3-minute video, the singer appears to be in a vacant high school gymnasium with a piano player and twinkling lights shimmering in the background.

As previously noted, Khalid’s performances are brought to you by Vevo’s LIFT, an artist development program, aimed at elevating the careers of emerging underground talent and transforming them into household names. Previous talents supported by Vevo include: Kendrick Lamar, Tori Kelly, Sam Smith, and Disclosure.

READ: Khalid Performs “Location” On ‘The Ellen DeGenres Show’

While Khalid’s Vevo edition will definitely boost his visibility, the artist has slowly been morphing into this year’s biggest and brightest talent. His album, American Teen is a solid combination of ballads and uptempo teen anthems that showcase his El Paso roots and youthful spirit. Check out Khalid’s acoustic performances here.