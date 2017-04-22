Love is a gamble.

Kid Ink takes a bet on what sounds like a frustrating relationship for his new club-ready banger, “Lottery.”

The latest cut from his 7 Series EP dropping May 5, finds the L.A. native pleading for answers from his leading lady. “Don’t shut me out,” he begs. “Stop shutting down, just let me know everything you been thinking ‘bout.”

The couples drama lands him in Las Vegas, and based off the lyrics, Sin City doesn’t help the situation.

Nonetheless, Kid Ink might not be ready to fold just yet.

Listen to “Lottery” below.

