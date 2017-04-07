Rapper Kid Ink released his latest song Friday (Apr. 7) titled “F With U,” featuring Ty Dolla $ign.

The dance floor-ready track, produced by DJ Mustard and J Holt, has the Kid rapping about an irresistible woman while Ty Dolla’s versatile vocals take over for the hook, which samples the 1998 Tamia song “So Into You.”

In the song, Kid Ink promises to make his relationship with his special lady worthwhile with luxuries such as “taking [her] to the Venetian” and waking her up with Mimosas. Kid Ink is currently on his European “Up All Night” tour, which wraps on Apr. 15.

Listen to the track below.