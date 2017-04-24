Kodak Black may be facing up to eight years in prison for allegedly violating his parole. The South Florida rapper had his first hearing on the matter Friday. (April 21).

Nineteen-year-old Black, born Dieuson Octave, is facing judgment on several violations of the parole he’s been serving since August 2016, reports the Sun-Sentinel. He is being questioned about a trip to a Miami strip club, attendance at a boxing match and reported excessive burping during an anger management class. The terms of Black’s parole do allow for some travel for work and performances, but other actions are restricted. When asked by Prosecutor Meredith Hough, the Billboard chart-topping artist attempted to excuse his actions by saying that he is not always aware of every detail of his professional performances.

READ: Kodak Black Accused Of Assaulting A Woman At A Strip Club

Octave’s attorneys claim his attendance at the strip club and boxing match were legitimate work engagements and blamed their inability to alert his probation officer of his movements on poor communication channels between the two parties. His attorneys also claim that his repeated disruption of a court-ordered anger management session is due to a medical condition that causes him to burp excessively.

The case will continue on Wednesday (April 26).