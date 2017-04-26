Kodak Black Found Guilty Of Violating House Arrest

Florida rapper Kodak Black was found guilty on five charges of violating his probation. He is due to appear back in court on May 4, however, it has not been determined if his jail time will be extended.

Sun Sentinel writer Brett Clarkson kept fans updated on the MC’s proceedings, as he was present in the courtroom today (Apr. 26).

Judge finds that Kodak Black is guilty of five counts of willfully and substantially violating his house arrest. — Brett Clarkson (@BrettClarkson_) April 26, 2017

Ok. Here’s what’s going on with Kodak Black. Guilty on five counts, violating house arrest. No sentencing today. Back in court May 4 — Brett Clarkson (@BrettClarkson_) April 26, 2017

One of the high-profile ways that Kodak has reportedly violated his parole is his role in an alleged altercation at a Miami strip club. He reportedly approached a female bartender and “started acting belligerent,” punching and kicking her several times. Kodak is also facing charges for sexual assault on a female fan in South Carolina.

