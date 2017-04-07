Although the NCAA’s annual March Madness exhibition commenced earlier this month, talks of the teams that took center court continue to make headlines, specifically UCLA. LaVar Ball, the interesting father of three sons who’ve become the talk of basketball town — namely Lonzo Ball — decided to share his controversial opinion on why his eldest child and the UCLA Bruins faltered during the Sweet 16 match-up.

“Realistically you can’t win no championship with three white guys because the foot speed is too slow,” he said in an interview with The Orange County Register. “I told Lonzo — ‘One of these games you might need to go 30 for 40 points.’ It turned out that was the one game. Then once they get to the Elite 8, they’re right there.”

On March 24, UCLA fell short to Kentucky (86-75), darkening their dreams of making it to the next round. According to the Register, LaVar Ball was possibly referring to three starters: TJ Leaf, Thomas Welsh and Bryce Alford.

The headlining father made his rounds across the sports circuit earlier this year, spewing viral comments that had social media users up in arms. His remarks even prompted a response from pro-athlete LeBron James and he stated that he could go one-on-one with Michael Jordan.