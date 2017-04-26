J. Cole has been receiving criticism from the masses since his dawn of time, but this rapper is making it his mission to ensure we all know his disdain for the 4 Your Eyez Only artist. According to HotNewHipHop, Lil Pump has been using his social media platforms to showcase his “F*** J. Cole” campaign. The 16-year-old artist just took it to another level previewing what seems to be a Cole diss track, on Tuesday (April 26). The Florida native repeats “F*** J. Cole” and “You is a bi**h a** ni**a, you is a ugly a** ni**a” over a trap instrumental.

The young rapper has garnered a loyal fan base who supports his “F*** J. Cole” campaign and levels him above some of the greatest entertainers, all while being donned “Trapper Of The Century” by XXL.

Lil Pump is better then j cole dont @ me — Kriz (@stopkrizz) April 26, 2017

Lil Pump >>>> Beyoncé — John Doe (@SarcumRoennis) April 23, 2017

Lil pump wrote “Purple rain” for himself but he gave it to Prince because it was too emotional for him to preform pic.twitter.com/tShNu59rXL — No Jumper (@nojumperdotcom) April 22, 2017

beethoven died so lil pump could live — big tan (@mineifiwildout) April 19, 2017

The Miami-based artist has increased his social media following on Twitter and Instagram by over 100 percent within the last two months, while simultaneously increasing following on Facebook and Spotify by 715 percent and 354 percent, respectively, according to Pigeons & Planes.

Although Lil Pump’s drags are probably not enough to entertain a response from J. Cole, it may be enough to draw more attention to his impressive SoundCloud catalogue. With only eight tracks and 184,000 followers, none of the “Eskeetttitttt” rapper’s songs have less than one million plays.

While his clout can’t touch J. Cole’s, it is interesting to see such a number-impressive up and coming artist gunning for one of the top rappers of the current era so early on in his rise.

