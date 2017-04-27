Lil Uzi Vert doesn’t vacation like the rest of us, that’s unless, you have some freakish super powers like the ones we see in his “Do What I Want” video. With a group of his closest comrades, the North Philly native levels up with unknown forces of blue energy in the visuals.

If this description is starting to sound like a sci-fi novel, then we’re heading in the right direction. Away on a far off island, Uzi and his boys tap into new undiscovered pockets of power as they become one with the water. How Sway?

Tickets are available now for Uzi’s summer tour.

