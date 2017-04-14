Lil Wayne brings his effortless bars to the remix of the Gucci Mane and Drake collaboration “Both.”

While Gucci and Drake’s original verses are still featured, the Louisiana native adds some of his signature bravado to the beginning of the popular Metro-Boomin-produced track from Gucci’s 2016 LP, The Return Of East Atlanta Santa.

Gucci Mane has been traveling the country on his Trap God tour, and recently dropped “Pardon Me” and his “Drop Top Wizop” freestyle. He’s also gearing up to release his 11th studio album, Drop Top Wizop, later this year.

