Lil’ Wayne had some more harsh words to spew at his former family, Cash Money Records. Despite recently stating that he wouldn’t let Birdman bring him down anymore, Weezy told a crowd in Garden City, Idaho that he has a new nickname for his foes.

“We got a nickname that’s aka F*ck Cash Money, how you doing?,” Wayne calmly told his fans as they cheered on with unbridled excitement. He might not be plotting everyday to take Baby down, but mentioning his old label around him probably isn’t the best idea.

Right now, rumors are still circulating about Roc Nation coming to Wayne’s rescue. While the company has yet to confirm their involvement with the Grammy Award winner, Weezy has been quite vocal about his love for the Roc.

