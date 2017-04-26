Lil Yachty harbors unwavering support from the new generation of hip-hop, and what seems to be, consistent criticism from the older generation. Yesterday (April 25), Joe Budden joined the hosts of Lil Boat critics and claimed Yachty’s “ruining the culture.”

In a conversation with Complex and DJ Akademiks, the veteran rapper criticized Yachty’s validity in the culture claiming, “I don’t think Yachty is hip-hop. I don’t think Yachty’s label is hip-hop, and when you’re not hip-hop and you’re trying to just troll or exploit, you get things like this album cover, which is to draw attention to music that’s not drawing attention.”

The two shared a few words on Twitter in which Lil Boat tweeted Lil B’s diss track towards Budden, “T-Shirts And Buddens” as his mood, while Budden responded with a “F*** your mood,” but gave props to this diss track anyway.

The highlight of the back-and-forth has nothing to do with either rapper, but Lil Yachty’s dad, Shannon McCollum. The photographer-turned-rap-star-dad wasn’t feeling Joe’s attacks on his son and attacked Budden’s relevancy in comparison to his son. In an Instagram post, which has since been deleted, McCollum states: “N**** you have no relevance in Hip Hop!! And on my life I bet when his album drops his numbers will be better than any project you have released.”

But according to Joe, Yachty seems to be using a homosexual image as a strategy for album sales. “When you come out as a gay person – and I don’t want to sound ignorant here – that community is so welcoming, so supportive, they embrace you, they reject many stereotypes, they don’t seem to prejudge you… welcoming the gay community is a smart business move.”

Stating that he knows he’s aware that Yachty has not identified himself as gay, he believes he does look “a little fruity.”

In an Instagram post that Yachty’s dad posted last Thursday (April 20), he celebrated the man his son has become behind the cameras and fame, stating that he’s “grateful [their] relationship is solid!!!” So, it’s no surprise that his dad comes to bat for him when another artist is trying to “stop his bag,” as Remy Ma would say.

