As Logic readies the release of his forthcoming third album, Everyday, he gives us a sobering and emotionally heavy song that tackles the all too familiar issue of suicide. “1-800-273-8255,″ featuring Alessia Cara and Khalid, was released in conjunction with The National Suicide Prevention Hotline

The Def Jam singee blends his deep lyrics with Alessia Cara and Khalid’s heart wrenching vocals on the anti-suicide song. Logic’s captivating and emotional lyricism over 6ix’s sorrow filled production creates, arguably, one of the most important rap records of this year. Not only because of the song’s hook and beat, but he instills a very real message in the lyrics.

On the song, Logic plays both sides of the spectrum and raps from the perspective of a person in need and the person out to help a friend who is close to the edge. He raps: “All this other shit I’m talkin’ ’bout they think they know it/I’ve been praying for somebody to save me, no one’s heroic/And my life don’t even matter/I know it I know it I know I’m hurting deep down but can’t show it,” but on the flip side he invigorates us all when he raps, “I know where you been, where you are, where you goin’/I know you’re the reason I believe in life/What’s the day without a little night?/I’m just tryna shed a little light.”

In a recent interview with Genius to verify the song’s lyrics, he breaks down the making of “1-800-273-8255” and says that it’s his way of giving back to his fans while making a real difference.

“When I jumped on a tour bus that started in Los Angeles, California and I ended in New York City and did a fan tour where I went to fan’s houses and shared meals with them, hung out with them, played them my album before it came out,” he explains. “Them along with other people on tour, just fans that I met randomly, they’ve said things like, ‘Your music has saved my life. You’ve saved my life.’ And I give them a hug and shit but in my mind, I’m like, “What the f**k?” And they’re really serious. And they tat s**t on their arms and get s**t like lyrics that save their life and in my mind, I was like, “Man I wasn’t even trying to save nobody’s life.” And then it hit me, the power that I have as an artist with a voice. I wasn’t even trying to save your life. Now what can happened if I actually did?,” Logic explains.

Everyday is now available on iTunes for pre-order before it hits retailers on May 5.

As suicide headlines continue to flood the streets of the internet, Logic’s “1-800-273-8255” comes at an extremely appropriate time.

