Ludacris To Honor His Mother At VH1’s ‘Dear Mama’ Special

After starring in the Fate of the Furious — which reeled in an estimated $532.5 million worldwide last week — and landing a gig on the YouTube show Best.Cover.Ever., Ludacris is making time to honor his mother at VH1’s forthcoming special Dear Mama: An Event to Honor Moms.

The rapper/actor (real name: Christopher Bridges) will pay tribute to his mom, Roberta Shields, who also runs his Ludacris Foundation. In 2001, he and Shields founded the nonprofit organization, which aims to inspire youth to follow their dreams by promoting leadership, education and healthy lifestyles.

“Each year it feels like a homecoming,” Ludacris told Billboard in the 2015 philanthropy issue. “This has always been about helping the community and the next generation of kids coming up.”

Ludacris joins previously announced stars DJ Khaled, Robin Thicke and Kelly Rowland, plus hosts La La Anthony and Anthony Anderson, for the Mother’s Day celebration.

Dear Mama will air on VH1 on May 8 at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

