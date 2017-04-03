Lupe Fiasco Pledges Allegiance To Colin Kaepernick With New Song, “Kneelin’ On Needles”
Lupe Fiasco stands up for Colin Kaepernick on his latest politically charged track, “Kneelin’ On Needles.” The Tek.Lun-produced single features the DROGAS Light artist backing the embattled 29-year-old quarterback, who is still a free agent. Many believe the former 49er is being blackballed by the NFL for his controversial national anthem tactics, which are being unfairly labeled as a “distraction.”
Lupe raps, “And it’s not about natural ability/You would think that Kaep took a shat on the Statue of Liberty. God damn, It’s like we’re trapped in a memory. Untrue facts where black is an injury. It makes we wanna snap, just slap me an enemy.”
The 35-year-old emcee even name drops Kendrick Lamar and Chance The Rapper throughout the piano-laden tune, “Fuck, be more like Chance…… K-Dot wants stretch marks? I wanna own everything that’s west of the best parts.”
Kaepernick’s infamous number seven graces the artwork for the track in black with a white back drop. Give the powerful song a listen below. Will Kaep be signed by the NFL’s opening day?