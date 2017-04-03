Lupe Fiasco stands up for Colin Kaepernick on his latest politically charged track, “Kneelin’ On Needles.” The Tek.Lun-produced single features the DROGAS Light artist backing the embattled 29-year-old quarterback, who is still a free agent. Many believe the former 49er is being blackballed by the NFL for his controversial national anthem tactics, which are being unfairly labeled as a “distraction.”

READ: Lupe Fiasco Surprises Fans With ‘DROGAS Light’ Album Feat.Rick Ross, Ty Dolla $ign & More

Lupe raps, “And it’s not about natural ability/You would think that Kaep took a shat on the Statue of Liberty. God damn, It’s like we’re trapped in a memory. Untrue facts where black is an injury. It makes we wanna snap, just slap me an enemy.”

READ: Lupe Fiasco’s Samurai Skills Are A1

The 35-year-old emcee even name drops Kendrick Lamar and Chance The Rapper throughout the piano-laden tune, “Fuck, be more like Chance…… K-Dot wants stretch marks? I wanna own everything that’s west of the best parts.”

Kaepernick’s infamous number seven graces the artwork for the track in black with a white back drop. Give the powerful song a listen below. Will Kaep be signed by the NFL’s opening day?