Marc Anthony Gifts Fans With His First-Ever Mobile App
Marc Anthony is moving closer to fans through his first-ever mobile app released on Friday (March 31). According to Billboard, the “Vivir Mi Vida” singer partnered with mobile solutions developer escapex, whose roster also includes Prince Royce and Farruko, to make his latest endeavor possible.
With free and premium versions featuring exclusive content on the Grammy Award-winning artist, the app is available for download in iTunes and Android stores.