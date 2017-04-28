Stream Mary J. Blige’s ‘Strength Of A Woman’ Album

With her latest album, the “Queen of Hip-Hop Soul” reminds us, as she always does, that no one can stop her reign. You can find out just how real it is when you listen to her 13th album, Strength of a Woman.

READ: Mary J. Blige Says ‘Strength Of A Woman’ Project Is “One Of My Most Powerful Albums”

The newly released project contains 14 tracks, and including her singles “Thick of It” and the Kanye West assisted, “Love Yourself.” Mary J. Blige brings along her longtime collaborator and fellow legend, Missy Elliot, along with DJ Khaled, Quavo, and Kaytranada.

READ: Mary J. Blige And Kanye West’s “Love Yourself” Proves That The Truth Hurts

Strength of a Woman is now available on all streaming services and digital markets everywhere.

Mary J. Blige – Strength of a Woman (Tracklisting):

1. “Love Yourself” (Feat. Kanye West)

2. “Thick Of It”

3. “Set Me Free”

4. “It’s Me”

5. “Glow Up” (Feat. Quavo, Missy Elliott & DJ Khaled)

6. “U + Me (Love Lesson)”

7. “Indestructable”

8. “Thank You”

9. “Survivor”

10. “Find the Love”

11. “Smile” (Feat. Prince Charlez)

12. “Telling the Truth” (Feat. KAYTRANADA)

13. “Strength of a Woman”

14. “Hello Father”