Rep. Maxine Waters has become one of the many thorns in Donald Trump’s side, while simultaneously becoming a crowd favorite. After boldly defending herself against Bill O’Reilly’s racist and sexist comments last week, Waters spoke with CNN’s Fredricka Whitfield Sunday, (April 2) and continued to blast Trump and his administration.

The congresswoman offered her two cents on Trump’s threat regarding North Korea in which while speaking with the Financial Times Trump said “If China is not going to solve North Korea, we will.” Waters said this latest stint is just proof of his lack of knowledge about government.

“He has done so many things to show he doesn’t understand government,” Waters said. “He’s not willing to learn. He doesn’t learn from his mistakes. Instead of learning, he gets up the next morning and tweets something all over again.”

Waters continued by saying she along with most people know Trump is about “diversion,” but she’s sticking to the issue and is focused on proving he worked with Russia to secure the presidency.

“We want to know whether or not there was collusion,” Waters said “We want to know about the hacking into the [Democratic National Committee] and the interference with our elections. And I really want to know because I know that if we can prove collusion, then he is impeachable.”