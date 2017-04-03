Meningitis Outbreak Claims The Lives Of Nearly 300 People In Nigeria

The Center for Disease Control recently announced the discovery of a new strain of cerebrospinal meningitis that has killed 282 people in Nigeria, CNN reports. Titled “stereotype C,” the spread of the disease has been recorded since February.

READ: Robert Smith, African-American Billionaire, Seeks To Fund The Education Of Freed Chibok Girls

A number of residents across 15 states within the West African country have contracted the illness, which spreads rampantly during the humid and dry season, the news site adds. “Meningitis is a tough disease, especially during this period, and it is associated with overcrowding, understanding the living conditions in the country, people must keep their building ventilated,” Chief Executive Chikwe Ihekweazu said.

On the subject of a vaccine, the medical personnel said funding the distribution of a cure is costly. “There is a vaccine available, but it is not commercially available for the stereotype involved in this specific outbreak, and we have to make application to the World Health Organization for the vaccines,” Ihekweazu said.

READ: Meet The Women’s Bobsled Team Working To Make History For Nigeria

Medical officials have treated 109 people since the disease’s spread, and close to 2,000 accounts of meningitis have been recorded.