Michelle Obama Explains Why She’ll Never Run For Office

Former First Lady Michelle Obama cares deeply about education and children’s health, but more importantly, her children’s well being hangs near and dear to her heart.

READ Michelle Obama Fetes Beyonce For Scholars Program: ‘Thank You For Investing In Our Girls’

The Orlando Sentinel reports during her first public speaking engagement since former President Barack Obama left office in January, Mrs. Obama explained again why she will continue to reform her passions without a career in politics. “It’s all well and good until you start running, and then the knives come out,” she said at the American Institute of Artist’s annual conference in Orlando. “Politics is tough, and it’s hard on a family.”

Malia and Sasha Obama grew up before our eyes during the family’s time in the White House and were subjected to unwanted criticism from political pundits and their followers. Sasha and Malia now live “normal” lives and Obama wants to keep it that way. “I wouldn’t ask my children to do this again because, when you run for higher office, it’s not just you, it’s your whole family.” she added.

Obama had one of the highest approval ratings among fellow former first ladies (64 percent) and even scoring higher than Barack during their exit (58 percent). But her words weren’t the only statements made at the event.

Pret-A-Reporter points out Obama rocked a dress by Lafayette 148 to the conference, a brand who also fights for education.

CREDIT: Getty Images

The company’s two philanthropic programs include The School of Dreams based in China and the Promise Project in New York. Both endeavors help students from disadvantaged homes with learning disabilities have the best education possible.

READ Goals: Here Are 14 Of Barack & Michelle Obama’s Cutest Moments