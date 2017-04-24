After releasing her new project, Dopamine, earlier this month, Mila J debuts the stunning visuals to her latest single “New Crib”. The self-directed video shows the singer packing up tons of boxes of belongings as she reminisces on her past relationship.

As she singer reflects on those said memories, Mila J, metaphorically and literally moves out of her old spot and into a new one. The creative short perfectly captures the song’s metaphors about moving on from troubled situations for greener pastures.

“Who knew hurting would be like this/Not even tries to confide this/Love should never hurt/Yeah, yeah, yeah/Take it back, yeah, you know I would/Through thick and thin it was all good yeah/You were my ni**a/You were my ni**a,” sings Mila on the song with with emotional anguish.

In a recent interview, Mila J says her new project was inspired by Daniel Levitin’s This Is Your Brain on Music: The Science of a Human Obsession.

“It really broke down how our brain reacts to music, what’s released when we hear a song, and why we like certain music,” she said. “Dopamine is that chemical that’s released when things just feel good. It is that favorite song and that favorite band, and, I just feel very happy and very free.”

Dopamine follows her previous EP, 213, and features her other jams “Move” and “No Fux.”