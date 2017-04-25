Authorities Reportedly Find Missing Georgia Child

An 11-year-old Georgia boy who went missing on Sunday (April 23), has reportedly been found safe and sound Tuesday morning (April 25) by authorities, WSAV reports.

READ: D.C. Police Official Reportedly Says Teens Should “Stay Home” To Not Become A Victim Of Human Trafficking

The Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department endured a massive hunt for Shaun Stokes. Before Stokes was found, the young boy was last seen on Sunday at around 6 p.m. on the 7000 block of Leghorn St. Shaun is described as a black male, 4’8 in stature, and weighs 75 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. According to The Huffington Post, he was last seen wearing a blue plaid shirt, white Nikes and tan pants.

READ: Detectives Find Teen Girl 18 Years After She Was Abducted As A Newborn

Additionally, it was known that Shaun frequented the 2100 block of Dodge Ave., and also has relatives who live in Rincon, Ga.

Further details for this story are still pending.