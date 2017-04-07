‘Empire’ Actor Arrested On Domestic Battery Charge

Empire’s Morocco Omari was arrested in Chicago on Wednesday (April 5) on a misdemeanor domestic battery charge.

READ: Chris Brown’s Neighbor Weighs In On Karrueche Tran’s Abuse Allegations

According to the Los Angeles Times, the actor’s 24-year-old girlfriend called police to Hyde Park where she reported that the actor pushed her to the ground several times during an argument that left her with scratches on her neck and chest.

Omari, who plays FBI agent and Lucious Lyon’s half brother Tariq on Fox’s hit series, appeared in court on Thursday (April 6) and is scheduled to return on April 20.

READ: Taraji P. Henson Doesn’t Plan On Playing Cookie For “Too Long”