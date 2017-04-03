Philadelphia’s own Musiq Soulchild starts the countdown for his forthcoming 8th solo album with a groovy new single dubbed “Start Over.” While he awaits the birth of his child with wifey Tiyumba Wright, Musiq fills the void with a sound familiar to his long list of admirers.

READ: 10 Years Later: A Definitive Ranking Of Musiq Soulchild’s ‘Luvanmusiq’

Musiq recently released “Simple Things,” the first track from his forthcoming project, earlier this year. He reminded us not to take the small in things in life for granted on the song, if you don’t recall. Soulchild’s next album serves as the follow-up to his Life on Earth LP—which was released back in 2016.

The singer just wrapped up his two month Nu Soul Revival Tour which featured Lyfe Jennings, Kindered The Family Soul and Avery Sunshine.

READ: Audio Push And Musiq Soulchild Send “Praise You” Out To The Ladies

READ: Audio Push And Musiq Soulchild Send “Praise You” Out To The Ladies