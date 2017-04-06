In one of the most disturbing stories circulating media outlets this week, 50-year-old California native Timothy Lee Marble was arrested Monday (April 3) on multiple counts of sexual acts with a minor, kidnapping and child abuse. That’s only the beginning of the nightmare for the 13-year-old victim as the cringeworthy details have been uncovered, CBS reports.

On March 30, the teenager ran away from her California home after a heated argument with her mother. The next day, the victim — whose name is being withheld — met Marble at a local Napa gas station around 3 a.m. Marble persuaded the girl to go for a ride in his red Chevy pickup. The pair drove off to a rural area to smoke marijuana together, where Marble made several sexual advances, which she rejected. Marble overpowered the teen and tied her up to a tree where she was repeatedly sexually assaulted and forcefully injected with a syringe of methamphetamine, according to authorities.

The trip turned into a nightmare when the psychotic rapist reportedly carved his name into the victim’s skin with a razor blade. After being assaulted at least two more times in Marble’s pickup truck, the teen jumped out of the moving vehicle as she feared for her life.

Charlamagne Tha God’s choice for Donkey Of The Day on Thursday (April 6) incriminated himself by calling law enforcement to report a missing “teenage companion” that jumped out of his vehicle. When deputies arrived to the scene early Monday morning (April 3), the victim jumped out of a nearby bush, and said she was raped by Lee Marble. The pedophile was arrested and booked on multiple sexual assault counts at the local Sonoma County Jail. Luckily, the teen survived the traumatizing experience and has been reunited with her mom while in the hospital.