It’s that time of the year again as Coachella kicks off its first weekend on the Indio, CA camp grounds Friday (April 14). To celebrate the annual music and arts festival, New Era is collaborating with Coachella for their second chic cap collection.

READ: New Era Teams Up With Coachella To Launch Second Cap Collection

The colorful hats are sure to be a hit at Coachella, and will be available both weekends on the festival grounds at the Boutique Shop, as well as at the New Era Cap lounge. Each cap purchase will also come with a limited edition enamel pin to rock.

READ: Bun B Teams Up With New Era For Exclusive Houston Themed Hat Collection

Coachella boasts a loaded lineup of hip-hop all-stars that includes Future, Travis Scott, Kendrick Lamar, Gucci Mane, Schoolboy Q and more. Check out the rest of the stylin’ hat collection below.

CREDIT: New Era

CREDIT: New Era