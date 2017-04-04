When it’s time for those college acceptance letters to go around, many students hope to get the nod from at least one school out of the several they apply for. Ifeoma White-Thorpe, a senior at Morris Hills High School in Rockaway, N.J. has a difficult decision to make as the student government president has been accepted to all eight Ivy League schools!

The 18-year-old was shaking by the time she heard back from the eighth school telling WABC-TV, “I was like, oh my gosh, oh my gosh, like this might be eight out of eight and I clicked it and it said ‘Congratulations’ and I was like oh my goodness!”

Ifeoma White-Thorpe has been accepted into all 8 Ivy League schools: Harvard, Yale, Columbia, UPenn, Brown, Cornell, Dartmouth & Princeton. pic.twitter.com/NNmBdcV8cG — Splufik 🇳🇬 (@SplufikNG) April 4, 2017

The senior is in quite the predicament as she is still undecided where she will be taking her talents. White-Thorpe will make her choice without her parents meddling between Harvard, Yale, Cornell, Columbia, the University of Pennsylvania, Princeton, Dartmouth, and Brown from the Ivy League with Stanford also said to be in the mix.

Ifeoma plants to major in biology as she looks to find a career within the global health profession. Wherever the 18-year-old chooses to attend she will be on the right path and in great hands, as all the schools named have phenomenal research centers.

