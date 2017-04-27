Nick Cannon’s recent trip to the Wendy Williams Show was a mix of candid responses from the entertainer about the changes in his career, his co-parenting skills with Mariah Carey and a teaspoon of shade towards Nicki Minaj.

READ Nicki Minaj Releases Royal “No Frauds” Visual With Lil Wayne & Drake

The comedian and Wild N’ Out creator appeared as a co-host with Wendy on Thursday (April 27) and didn’t hold back as he ended rumors that he and Mariah Carey were getting back together. The two were married for six years before divorcing in 2014. “There would be nothing wrong with that, but that’s not the case,” Cannon said. “I mean, she’s gorgeous but, you know, I’m respectful. I put the kids to bed and I go home.”

After hitting topics about his short-lived romance with Chili and his thoughts on NBC, Nick jumped into the “Hot Seat,” a game where guests answer painfully awkward and hilarious questions. Nick was asked about his dating life and Mariah’s diva ways (“Fantasy” served as background music when she delivered twins Monroe and Moroccan Scott).

He was also asked if he would date Nicki Minaj, who’s isn’t Mariah’s favorite person. Cannon decided to comment on the “No Frauds” rapper’s body before giving a definitive answer.

“Is this pre the booty dropping? Is this bubbly booty Nicki or after the booty drop?,” Nick said. ““Oh, naw. I can’t do that then. If she go and get it fixed, then call me Nicki.”

This isn’t the first time Cannon has commented on Nicki’s appearance. In what appears to be one of his running jokes, the comedian mentioned Nicki in his first vlog style post on YouTube in March. “Y’all know I love Nicki Minaj,” he said to a puppet resembling the rapper. “I love her to death. If you really want to ask me the true, true sh**, I think Nicki wins just because she’s just rich and sh**. I don’t care if her a** dropped or not. I’ll help you get it back together.”

Check out Nick’s interview with Wendy above.

READ Nick Cannon Enrolls As A Freshman At Howard University