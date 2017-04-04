Arguably one of the more underrated Chi-town lyricists, Noname still manages to deliver ample tales of black joy and pain from the south side of Chicago. Recently, the rising artist gave fans an amazing episode of NPR’s Tiny Desk concert series. Despite reportedly falling ill with her band members right before the show, she was 100 percent on-point.

“Around the time of their D.C. stop, she (born Fatimah Warner) and her bandmates got their first dose of tour sickness. Thanks to rest, medicine and our mutual excitement, she made her way into the NPR offices the following day,” writes Bobby Carter of NPR.

After some hot tea and vitamin C, Noname beautifully performed three songs from her critically-acclaimed album, Telefone, in alluring fashion that did absolute justice to the studio versions.

On the setlist, songs such as “Diddy Bop,” “Yesterday,” and a passionate medley of “Reality Check,” “Casket Pretty,” and “Bye, Bye, Baby” were performed. And like many hard working black women, she does it all with the biggest, infectious smile on her face.

In case you missed out on Noname’s spectacular album, it’s available for purchase on iTunes and all streaming services.