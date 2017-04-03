Former NBA star Patrick Ewing has worked long and hard to fulfill his dream of one day becoming a head coach. He worked on a number of NBA coaching staffs (Wizards, Rockets, Magic, Hornets) since retiring as a player in 2002.

On Monday (April 3) that all changed when his journey from Georgetown came full-circle as Ewing was reportedly hired as head coach at his alma-mater. The 54-year-old lead the Hoyas to a National Championship way back when in 1984.

Breaking news: sources tell ESPN 980 that #Georgetown has hired Patrick Ewing as next head coach. #Hoyas pic.twitter.com/3HlxalB3FD — ESPN 980 (@espn980) April 3, 2017

The Hall-0f-Famer replaces John Thompson III on the sideline, who was fired in March after 13 years at the helm with a record of 278-151. Patrick’s son, Ewing Jr, served as an assistant coach under Thompson III while Ewing played for JTIII’s father back in the ’80s. The transition takes effect immediately and the Knick legend will vacate his role as associate head coach of the Charlotte Hornets to return to the Big East conference once again.

“Very few who have been a top-50 player of all time has ever invested more into a second career than Patrick has into coaching. Because of that work ethic and his understanding of the craft, he’s not going into it alone,” Jeff Van Gundy told The Vertical. “His personality has been misunderstood for so long that I can’t get wait for him to show the masses his humor and intelligence and his core values when it comes to leadership.”

