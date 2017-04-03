Mariachi Star Pepe Aguilar Speaks On Son’s Smuggling Arrest

Jose Aguilar, son to famous Mexican singer Pepe Aguilar, was arrested approximately two weeks ago after federal agents found four undocumented immigrants from China in the trunk of his car at the San Diego border, BBC reports.

The migrants reportedly agreed to pay Jose between $3,000 and $60,000 to be smuggled into the U.S. He has since been released on bail pending his arraignment.

READ: White Sox Player José Abreu Ate Fake Passport In Smuggling Cover-Up

“The Voice,” who earned a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2012, has nothing to do with his son’s case, according to Jose’s lawyer Jeremy Warren. “Jose Aguilar is a young man who will address this matter in court, not with the press,” he said.

That didn’t stop the Latin Grammy-winning artist from pledging his support to his son. “As you all may know, my son is going through some difficult legal issues … I want to be very clear about mine and my family’s posture. We are 100 percent in solidarity with Emiliano,” the “María” singer said in a video posted on Facebook, Saturday (April 1). “Everyone makes mistakes. I’m not hiding anything, I don’t know anything and I didn’t do anything which is why I will not say anything else about this.”

READ: Peru Police Seize $85 Million Worth Of Cocaine Branded With Lionel Messi’s Face

“It’s a very difficult situation. My son is a U.S. citizen and will be tried in a U.S. court where he will be found guilty or innocent,” he added. “As a father, I will be there supporting him unconditionally. I believe in my son, and he is not a delinquent.”