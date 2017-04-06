Premiere: B. Bravo’s ‘Paradise’ Album Is The Perfect Rainy Day Soundtrack

B. Bravo is a master DJ, producer and party-starter all in one. With a soulful touch, his melodic grooves are tough to define by genre, but that only makes for a sound that never stops evolving. With the L.A. sun fueling his funk driven tracks, B brings electronic fire into the soulful melodies that flow through his head all day long.

As a solo artist he has played alongside Erykah Badu, Flying Lotus, Dam-Funk, Hudson Mohawke and more—and has rocked music festivals around the world. The Red Bull Music Academy grad has been hard at work on his full length album Paradise for quite some time now.

After debuting the lead singles “Can’t Keep My Hands Off You” and “Summer Love,” B. Bravo premieres the LP on VIBE today (April 7). The universally loved music maven worked with guest stars Kissey, Trailer Limon, Lauren Faith, Reva Devito, Rojai and more on the project.

Paradise is available for purchase on Bandcamp now.