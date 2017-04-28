Prince To Release ‘Purple Rain’ Expanded Edition With Unreleased Songs

NPG Records and Warner Bros. Records will release a multi-disc reissue of Prince’s Grammy- and Oscar-winning 1984 album Purple Rain on June 23. The set will feature a handful of previously unreleased songs and a long-unavailable concert film, Prince and the Revolution Live!, recorded in 1985 near the end of the Purple Rain tour in Syracuse, New York.

A two-CD version of the album includes the 2015 Paisley Park Remaster of the original soundtrack “presenting an unheard vision of the album overseen by Prince himself,” according to a release announcing the sets. A From the Vault & Unreleased bonus disc has 11 songs from Prince’s legendary vault, including rarities such as “Our Destiny/ Roadhouse Garden,” the 1983 instrumental “Father’s Song,” “Katrina’s Paper Dolls,” “Velvet Kitty Cat,” “Wonderful Ass,” a 10-minute version of “We Can F–k” and others.

All of the material was mastered by Bernie Grundman, the mastering engineer who worked on the original album.

A three-disc Expanded Edition will include a third disc of Single Edits & B-Sides and the live DVD of the Syracuse show featuring audio and video restored from the original production master tape.

A fan pre-order is live today (Apr. 28) and unlocks an instant free download of the unreleased studio version of the song “Electric Intercourse,” recorded in 1983 and previously only heard live.

This story was first posted to Billboard.

Disc One: Original Album (2015 Paisley Park Remaster)

1. Let’s Go Crazy

2. Take Me With U

3. The Beautiful Ones

4. Computer Blue

5. Darling Nikki

6. When Doves Cry

7. I Would Die 4 U

8. Baby I’m A Star

9. Purple Rain

Disc Two: From The Vault & Previously Unreleased

1. The Dance Electric

2. Love And Sex

3. Computer Blue (“Hallway Speech” version)

4. Electric Intercourse (studio)

5. Our Destiny / Roadhouse Garden

6. Possessed (1983 version)

7. Wonderful Ass

8. Velvet Kitty Cat

9. Katrina’s Paper Dolls

10. We Can Fuck

11. Father’s Song

PURPLE RAIN DELUXE – EXPANDED EDITION

Includes Disc One and Disc Two as Listed Above

Disc Three: Single Edits & B-Sides

1. When Doves Cry (edit)

2. 17 Days

3. Let’s Go Crazy (edit)

4. Let’s Go Crazy (Special Dance Mix)

5. Erotic City

6. Erotic City (“Make Love Not War Erotic City Come Alive”)

7. Purple Rain (edit)

8. God

9. God (Love Theme From Purple Rain)

10. Another Lonely Christmas

11. Another Lonely Christmas (extended version)

12. I Would Die 4 U (edit)

13. I Would Die 4 U (extended version)

14. Baby I’m A Star (edit)

15. Take Me With U (edit)

DVD: Prince And The Revolution, Live at the Carrier Dome, Syracuse, NY, March 30, 1985

1. Let’s Go Crazy

2. Delirious

3. 1999

4. Little Red Corvette

5. Take Me With U

6. Do Me, Baby

7. Irresistible Bitch

8. Possessed

9. How Come U Don’t Call Me Anymore?

10. Let’s Pretend We’re Married

11. International Lover

12. God

13. Computer Blue

14. Darling Nikki

15. The Beautiful Ones

16. When Doves Cry

17. I Would Die 4 U

18. Baby I’m A Star

19. Purple Rain