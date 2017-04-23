Prom season is in full swing and the kids are showing up and showing out for their last hurrah before they begin their new lives on college campuses across the nation. However 17-year-old Milan-Bolden Morris is making headlines for her politically charged prom dress.

READ High School Senior Recreates ‘Coming To America’ For Prom And Kills It

The Cardinal-Newman High School senior has gone viral for wearing a custom prom dress that features the faces of Trayvon Martin, Sandra Bland, Tamir Rice and other unarmed black men and women who lost their lives to police brutality. Bolden posted a picture of her gown on Instagram and it didn’t take long for the Internet to catch on.

READ Dej Loaf Celebrates Her 25th Birthday With ‘Coming To America’ Themed Bash

Mr. & Mrs. Spliff 😂❤️ Thank you Cry for taking me 😘 Everyone looked so beautiful last night. @terrencetorrence A post shared by Mimi 💖🏀 (@_milan23_) on Apr 22, 2017 at 10:36am PDT

“Yes I’m black. Yes I’m 17. Yes God is using me to convey a message that’s bigger than me,” Bolden Morris captioned. At the time of this post, the teen who has also been named Palm Beach Post’s Small Schools Girls Basketball Player of the Year, has earned nearly 12,000 likes because of her dress.

READ Jesse Williams Calls The Viral Racist Promposal “Dumbf**kery”

User @Fuquanhighsmith applauded Bolden-Morris commenting “That’s wassup. You just set a platform. Good job young black sister.” While @avisowavy was floored by the creativity of her gown. “Man, words can’t describe how much I love you for this dress. Mad creative, different and just dope.”

Agreed.