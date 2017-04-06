It looks like Pepsi has become a staple in problematic attempts when combating social injustice. There was Kendall Jenner’s color blind commercial where she tried (but failed) to resolve police brutality by handing a police officer the soda can. Now, an Oregon man thought it was okay to hand Mayor Ted Wheeler a can of the soft drink during a city council meeting, The Huffington Post reports.

The Portland meeting came to a halt Wednesday morning (April 5), when protester Carlos Enrique barged in and handed Wheeler the beverage from his jacket. “It made me kind of wonder,” he told the council, “how can someone just endure people coming and berating you every week and everyone gets mad and you say I’m signing the ordinance anyway?”

He later continued, “What I realized is that the language of resistance has not been properly translated.” The protester then approached Mayor Wheeler with a Pepsi and said, “So this is for you.”

Wheeler allegedly retorted, “Whoa, whoa, whoa… “Not a good move! Don’t do that again. Not a smart move.”

Enrique reportedly pulled out another can from his jacket, and raised it in the air. Seconds later, two police officers escorted Enrique out of the vicinity, The Oregonian reports. Enrique’s weird interruption was in an effort to reportedly denounce the rudeness of the city council meeting attendees. He testified on the council during a hearing about abandoned boats, but instead of discussing the issue at hand, he proceeded to target those constituents.

When protesting, let’s leave the Pepsi in the fridge and instead let’s bring in common sense—commercials included. The instance occurs around the 2:51:00 mark.