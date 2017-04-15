Lifetime has announced new additions to the cast of its forthcoming film on the water crisis in Flint, Mich.. Queen Latifah and Jill Scott have joined the cast of Flint, the cable network revealed Thursday (April 13).

Latifah will executive produce the film, alongside her Flavor Unit producing partner, Shakim Compere.

Flint, which will be distributed through Sony Pictures Television, is based off the 2016 Time magazine cover story, “The Poisoning of an American City.” According to IMDB, the film surrounds a woman dealing with the effects that the public health crisis has on her family.

Cher was originally set to star in Flint, but dropped out due to family issues. Production on the film will begin sometime next week.

