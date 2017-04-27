R&B icon R. Kelly may be facing legal consequences for having an alleged affair with a Mississippi sheriff’s deputy’s wife. Hinds County Deputy Kevin Bryant filed the lawsuit April 21, and the “Same Girl” singer received a court order on April 24 requesting that he respond to the complaint.

According to Bryant, his soon-to-be-ex-wife, Asia Childress, began her affair with Kelly in 2012 after attending one of his concerts. He also claims that she tricked him into quitting his job and relocating to Atlanta on the premise of furthering her career, but she really just wanted to be closer to the singer.

The deputy’s lawsuit blames the entirety of the affair on the “I’m A Flirt” singer’s actions. Kelly is faulted for seducing Childress, which led to her filing for divorce and causing Bryant “emotional, psychological and financial stress.”

The paperwork also includes photocopies of text messages sent between Childress and Kelly. A majority of the message threads are from unsaved numbers, but some are saved as “Sylvester,” Kelly’s middle name, or “RSK.”

Read the 22-page lawsuit here.