Rae Sremmurd Announces ‘Sremmlife 3′ With A Dose Of New Music

Rae Sremmurd’s Slim Jxmmi and Swae Lee are looking to recreate the magic from 2016’s SremmLife 2 , the same album that housed their number 1 song, “Black Beatles.” . Over the weekend, the duo previewed a new song from the upcoming third installment of the Sremmlife album series.

READ: The Weeknd Announces North American Tour With Rae Sremmurd

During a concert at Ohio State University, Mike WiLL Made It’s favorite rap group gave fans a dose of the new heat they have on the horizon. Insiders tell us the Sremmlife 3 is already near completion.

Previously, Rae Sremmurd previewed a collaboration with Gucci Mane and Kendrick Lamar.

Sremm 3 — Black Beatles (@RaeSremmurd) April 1, 2017

READ: Rae Sremmurd Performs Gucci Mane And Kendrick Lamar Collaboration For The First Time