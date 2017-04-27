Reginae Carter definitely got an early taste of the college life. While visiting Clark Atlanta University, the prospective student was captured in the middle of an altercation on Snapchat on Apr. 26, after reportedly leaving a probate at the university.

In the video clip re-posted on Officially Live, Lil Wayne’s daughter and her best friend Lourdes, who is currently a student at Clark, can be seen in the middle of the fight. Although the camera is a bit unsteady, Lourdes appears to be fighting, while Reginae is trying to pull one girl off of her friend. There are several bystanders around the fight, recording and attempting to diffuse the situation.

EXCLUSIVE DETAILS: #ReginaeCarter and her friend Lourdes were involved in an altercation on the campus of #CAU this evening. Details and multiple videos on TheYBF.com. Video via @officiallylive A post shared by TheYBF (@theybf_daily) on Apr 26, 2017 at 7:55pm PDT

Following the incident, Lourdes posted an Instagram Live video, explaining her side of the story. According to her, the group of girls seen in the video were drunk. When she and Reginae were leaving the probate, one of the girls allegedly yanked on Lourdes’ sweater, prompting her to respond with the same force. Things turned more violent, when the unidentified girl hit Lourdes. Although the video shows quite a bit of footage, Lourdes asserts the altercation only lasted a couple of seconds.

The incident comes shortly after rumors of Reginae getting bullied by fellow classmates in high school began to swirl days prior. The original video that riled fans’ suspicions, showed a girl pushing Reginae’s head before walking away. It does not appear to be related to the college fight. The 18-year-old quickly shut those whispers down on Twitter however, writing “I don’t get bullied . Never did. Never will.” She continued, “Think about it .. hit somebody whose mad over $20 and end up with a lawsuit or ignore ? I choose ignore,” she explained.

#ReginaeCarter gets a lot of love in the industry but not at school. She got mugged on live and look at how she reacted🤔 A post shared by The Latest Enterntainent News (@teatainment) on Apr 22, 2017 at 9:33am PDT

Yo ! I don't get bullied . Never did . Never will . Chill out Bruh — Love me (@reginae_carter1) April 24, 2017