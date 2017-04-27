Rick Ross just can’t get enough of the trap life. His latest fan favorite requires all MMG karaoke aficionados to say the t-word three times in a row on the hook, and the song also features some hood linguistics from Young Thug and Wale.

Featured on his recent solo album, Rather You Than Me, Rozay brought his Miami antics to New York City to perform the song on Fallon as the host, Leslie Jones and Dr. Phil watched on in amazement.

If you haven’t already, pick up Ross’ most cohesive album in quite some time right here.

