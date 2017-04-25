Rihanna is pretty much the queen of Instagram with her endless feed of edgy fashion shoots, luxurious vacations and other moments that would make any one of us jealous. So with that being the case, it only seems right that she give her social account the royal treatment. And in Riri’s world, that means Photoshopping pics of Queen Elizabeth II’s head onto her body.

READ: Twitter Is Fiendin’ For The Fruition Of A Lupita Nyong’o And Rihanna Movie

While many people were day-drinking at Coachella Weekend 2, Rihanna was celebrating in her own right on Instagram. In a series of edited pics, the “BBHMM” singer transformed the Queen into a fashion goddess, rocking Swarovski crystals, furs, and multi-colored hair. The most notable edits included the Queen smirking in Rihanna’s shimmering Gucci suit that she wore at Coachella Weekend 1 and another one of her sporting Rih’s Saint Laurent red, heart fur. “Y’all chickens is ash and I’m lotion,” she captioned one of the pics.

READ: Rihanna Will Be Honored By Parsons School Of Design

This isn’t the usual Insta-art we get from the “Work” artist. Most often, fans are treated with professional photo-ops and promo for her latest projects. But considering how hard Rihanna has been hustling, she deserves a little play time. In the past year, Riri has been awarded the Humanitarian Award at Harvard University, complete another show at Paris Fashion Week, and mastered several high fashion magazine shoots.

Check out Rihanna’s Instagram pics below.

#gucci UPDATE: Mumz said she won't too happy bout this post so I had to edit *insert appropriate Gucci Mane lyrics here* A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Apr 22, 2017 at 9:37am PDT

https://www.instagram.com/p/BTMbz6rjGrs/?taken-by=badgalriri

be humble. A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Apr 22, 2017 at 9:24am PDT

it's not that deep. A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Apr 22, 2017 at 12:44pm PDT