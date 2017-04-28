Summertime is on the horizon for all of us on the East Coast. We can practically taste the cookout food and daquiris drawing nearer. Down in Miami, however, the vacation weather never stops. Sean Paul brought Migos down to the tropical oasis for a little birthday fun in his new video for “Body.”

The DAPS-directed video is just as colorful and vibrant as you’d expect from the Sunshine State, with a gaggle of gorgeous island girls clad in Carnival attire there to spice up the scene. While Sean, Offset, Takeoff and Quavo aren’t quite dressed for de road, they’re clearly in on the festivities, rapping from a crisp white yacht and a raving beach party.

Must be nice. Join the party up top.