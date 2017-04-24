Serena Williams Posts Love Letter To Unborn Bundle Of Joy On Instagram
Last Wednesday (April 19), Serena Williams, the 23-time singles Grand Slam Champion and all-around Superwoman, announced she is pregnant with her first child with Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian. Although fans around the world are freaking out, no one is more excited than Williams herself. The usually private athlete wore her heart on her sleeve this morning (April 24) as she posted on Instagram a love note addressed to the little bundle of joy baking in her lady oven.
My Dearest Baby, You gave me the strength I didn’t know I had. You taught me the true meaning of serenity and peace. I can’t wait to meet you. I can’t wait for you to join the players box next year. But most importantly, I am so happy to share being number one in the world with you…. once again today. On @alexisohanian bday. 😉 from the world’s oldest number one to the world’s youngest number one. -Your Mommy
In the post, the 35-year-old tennis champ thanks her unborn child for newfound strength and serenity. She also speaks of her little one joining the players box next year, implying that the world-renowned athlete has no intention of letting motherhood halt her grind. Her excitement to share her No. 1 spot with her first child seems to match her determination to stay No. 1.