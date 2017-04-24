Last Wednesday (April 19), Serena Williams, the 23-time singles Grand Slam Champion and all-around Superwoman, announced she is pregnant with her first child with Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian. Although fans around the world are freaking out, no one is more excited than Williams herself. The usually private athlete wore her heart on her sleeve this morning (April 24) as she posted on Instagram a love note addressed to the little bundle of joy baking in her lady oven.

READ: Janet Jackson Shares First Photo Of Son Amid Split From Husband

In the post, the 35-year-old tennis champ thanks her unborn child for newfound strength and serenity. She also speaks of her little one joining the players box next year, implying that the world-renowned athlete has no intention of letting motherhood halt her grind. Her excitement to share her No. 1 spot with her first child seems to match her determination to stay No. 1.