Serena Williams went into full mama bear mode last night (April 24) against Ilie Nastase after the former U.S. Open and French Open singles champion made some distasteful comments about her relationship with fiancé and Alexis Ohanian and their unborn child.

According to ESPN, Nastase was overheard during a news conference speaking of Williams’ pregnancy quite audibly in Russian: “Let’s see what color it has. Chocolate with milk?”

Williams was deeply offended by the comment. She took to Instagram Monday night to express her frustrations and put Nastase in his place.

The tennis phenom points out that Nastase’s comments demonstrate that their is still so much work left to be done in the world in regards to race relations and tolerance. She uses a few quoted lines from Maya Angelou’s “Still I Rise” to remind haters of the strength and perseverance that made her No. 1 in the world.