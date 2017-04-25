Tiny Harris’ Best Friend, Shekinah Jo Anderson, Claims She’s A Victim Of Domestic Abuse
Tameka “Tiny” Harris’ best friend, Shekinah Jo Anderson reportedly states that she was a victim of domestic abuse.
The hairstylist posted a chilling photo on Instagram Monday night (April 24) of her battered face, captioned: “Please pray for me this man just beat me sooooo bad please pray for me!!!!” Since then, she has deleted her Instagram account, and hasn’t updated any of her other social media pages like Facebook or Twitter. The photo was later picked up by The Shade Room.
It’s not clear who’s the abuser, but we send our prayers to Shekinah Jo for a speedy recovery.