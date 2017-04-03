On the heels of the new millennium, SisQo released an anthem that celebrated a specific under garment. Fast forward 18 years later, and “Thong Song” remains a staple melody in the realm of music, thanks to Ludacris. The Fate of the Furious actor recently dropped his single, “Vitamin D,” which interpolates the instrumental heard on Sisqo’s original track.

It didn’t take long for Luda’s rework to reach the ears of the Unleash The Dragon artist. According to BET, a source shared that the Dru Hill member is a fan of the Atlanta native’s rendition. “SisQo heard the track for the first time today while rehearsing for his show in Georgia and he thought it was dope once he realized Luda was on it,” the source stated. “After nearly 20 years, seems like ‘Thong Song’ is still holding its own. Can’t be mad at that.”

“Thong Song” was produced by Tim & Bob, a dynamic beatsmith duo who’ve crafted songs for Mary J. Blige, Destiny’s Child, Tyrese, Nas and more. In a 2010 interview with VIBE, Sisqo gushed on the future success that the aforementioned song would possess. “For the rest of my life I’m gonna be known as “thong guy” [and] beautiful women are gonna be coming up to me showing me their thong until my hair is really that [platinum] color,” he said. “So you can’t be but so mad. I’m not mad at all. It’s just one of those songs that’s gonna be around for ever and it’s only a handful of artists that can say that. So I would be shooting myself in the foot if I said that.”

Revisit both melodies below.